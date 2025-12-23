Taranaki industry alliance aiming for major infrastructure, defence contracts

A new effort to harness Taranaki’s industrial capacity has been launched by the district council’s economic development arm. (Image: Supplied)

A Taranaki industry alliance aiming to bid for large infrastructure and defence contracts is taking off, having received $500,000 in seed funding from the New Plymouth District Council.The council last week approved the funding boost for the Taranaki Alliance initiative, which is being led by the council’s regional development agency Venture Taranaki.The objective is to have the business alliance operational by April, opening new markets for the regional industrial base that developed around the waning oil and gas sector.Already, the alli...