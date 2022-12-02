Menu
Infrastructure

Tauranga transport infrastructure gets first $175m bite at govt SPV

Staff reporters
Fri, 02 Dec 2022
Tauranga will be the first region to use the government's special purpose vehicle (SPV) framework towards funding infrastructure. The approximately $175 million SPV will go towards building 13 transport projects around the region including road improvements, better cycling facilities and a bus transport hub. SPVs were enabled under the Infrastructure Funding and Financing Act 2020. The act offers councils an alternative model for urban development and housing through a levy.Tauranga’s SPV will be used to raise finance from p...
Listed Companies

Technology company Blackpearl lists on NZX

Blackpearl says now is the time for it to acquire tech companies.

Greg Hurrell 3:10pm
Sport

Business of Sport: only half the job of fixing Super Rugby has been done

The two national unions will formally announce today that they are keeping intact a 12-team South Pacific-based competition until 2030. 

Trevor McKewen 1:15pm
Property

Stadium losses swipe $7m from Dunedin Holdings' returns

Dunedin's commercial arm continued to count the cost of covid lockdowns.

Brent Melville 11:25am