Infrastructure

The Auckland stadium dilemma: to build or not to build?

Auckland's current main stadium, Eden Park. (Image: Getty)
Cameron Bagrie
Cameron Bagrie
Thu, 25 Jan 2024
A world-class main stadium for Auckland? It will not be cheap.So how can we make the discussion transparent as well as covering key considerations such as the ongoing cost of the status quo or a rebuilt version of it – both of which look to be considerable – versus a blank canvas and the future use and efficiency of each?The decision not to proceed with a waterfront stadium in 2006 should go down as a huge own goal. The can just got kicked down the road, and the costs have gone up.There is a range of proposals on the table. One is a...
Business of Tech: So your government killed its IT projects – now what?
Technology Free Podcast

Rob O'Neill has spent years reporting on the technical side of the IT industry.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Transport

Cargo owners want efficiency gains at Port of Auckland

Higher user charges should come with greater productivity, cargo body says.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Energy

Big jump in 'committed' renewable electricity projects

Renewable electricity development is booming, but costs are up.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Red Sea attacks good for Mainfreight business - Forbarr
Infrastructure

Shipping companies slapping up to US$1,500 onto box charges.

Brent Melville 23 Jan 2024
'NZ wastes a lot of money': tips for megaprojects
Policy

Infrastructure NZ has released recommendations for improving megaproject delivery.

Oliver Lewis 23 Jan 2024
Hawke’s Bay airport boss resigns
Infrastructure

Rob Stratford has been in the job for only two years and sought an early release.

Victoria Young 22 Jan 2024
Will Wellington be cancelled?
Infrastructure

Wellingtonians have been struck by a major natural disaster. It's called "summer".

Dileepa Fonseka 22 Jan 2024