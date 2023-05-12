Menu
The coast is clear to boost West Coast shipping

The coast is clear to boost West Coast shipping
The multi-use barge bought by WMS Shipping Co is due to arrive in New Zealand later this year. (Image: WMS)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 12 May 2023
A new coastal shipping barge is being touted as a supply chain resilience measure that can assist with our response to natural disasters.During a visit to the West Coast on Friday, prime minister Chris Hipkins visited Westport port where he was briefed about the purchase of the barge by WMS Shipping Co, part of the Westland Mineral Sands (WMS) group of companies.WMS was granted resource consent last May to mine a roughly 22-hectare site on private farmland near Cape Foulwind.Through its logistics arm, West Coast Bulk Logistics, the group has le...
Ministerial inquiry warns of environmental disaster
Primary Sector

Ministerial inquiry warns of environmental disaster

The panel found the forest industry has lost its social licence in Tairawhiti. 

Rebecca Howard 4:03pm
Economy

Grant Robertson says wellbeing is about 'bread and butter' too

Finance minister Grant Robertson says the budget will not just focus on infrastructure.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:40pm
Grant Robertson says wellbeing is about 'bread and butter' too
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Jason and the Professor light a fire under our rugby codes

Wayne Smith's podcast musings and Jason Paris' tweet made for an interesting week.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Jason and the Professor light a fire under our rugby codes

More Infrastructure

KiwiRail boosts resources for rail rebuild
Infrastructure

KiwiRail boosts resources for rail rebuild

It's too soon to say whether the Eastern Line can reopen earlier than next January.

Oliver Lewis 11 May 2023
Managed retreat – Muriwai’s $100m problem
Finance Free

Managed retreat – Muriwai’s $100m problem

Muriwai is the canary in the minefield of managed retreat.

Pattrick Smellie 11 May 2023
Auckland council's budget shortfall now $375m
Policy

Auckland council's budget shortfall now $375m

Wayne Brown says covering the shortfall with rates would require a 22.5% average increase.

Oliver Lewis 10 May 2023
Steel & Tube releases earnings guidance; wants in on cyclone rebuild
Infrastructure

Steel & Tube releases earnings guidance; wants in on cyclone rebuild

The company has a strong balance sheet and bank facilities in place to fund growth.

Ella Somers 10 May 2023