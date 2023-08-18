Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

The increasingly expensive road to nowhere

The increasingly expensive road to nowhere
Hipkins made his transport election pitch with the government policy statement release. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 18 Aug 2023
The right transport project in the right place at the right price can be a great enabler of growth, but the wrong type, place or price can be an equally epic disaster.  National’s transport policy was unveiled at the end of July with a $24 billion price tag. Yesterday, it was Labour’s turn.  A government policy statement (GPS) on transport released less than 50 days away from when advance voting starts makes it the equivalent of Labour’s transport policy, which is why Chris Hipkins, the prime minister, made comments...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 18, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 18, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Fonterra cuts payout forecast for the second time this month

The mid-point is now $6.75 per kilogram of milk solids.

Rebecca Howard 9:10am
Fonterra cuts payout forecast for the second time this month
Trade

Craft brewers seek equal treatment in Aussie

Kiwi craft brewers seek a level playing field in Australia under CER.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Craft brewers seek equal treatment in Aussie

More Infrastructure

National and Labour trade barbs over fuel tax
Infrastructure

National and Labour trade barbs over fuel tax

National says hikes proposed by the government aren't necessary.

Oliver Lewis 17 Aug 2023
Auckland airport second runway pushed out to 2041
Infrastructure

Auckland airport second runway pushed out to 2041

The pandemic and pressure from airlines puts the second runway nearly 20 years away.

Pattrick Smellie 17 Aug 2023
Let's Get Wellington Moving changes mooted
Infrastructure

Let's Get Wellington Moving changes mooted

The government is proposing taking over projects on the state highway network.

Oliver Lewis 17 Aug 2023
Fuel taxes should have been higher, say officials
Infrastructure

Fuel taxes should have been higher, say officials

A one-off increase of 30c a litre would have been needed to fund the essentials.

Oliver Lewis 17 Aug 2023