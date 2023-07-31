Menu
The NZ firms taking on foreign-owned waste behemoths

The NZ firms taking on foreign-owned waste behemoths
Smart Environmental's revenue has tripled in the past six years. (Image: Smart Environmental)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Mon, 31 Jul 2023
This story is part of our Waste is Money series. Read part 1 and part 2.Two growing firms are challenging the dominant players in New Zealand's waste industry. NZ-owned firms Smart Environmental and Green Gorilla have been winning big contracts in the municipal waste market and growing their commercial clients in recent years, challenging the incumbents Waste Management and Enviro NZ, which are foreign-owned.In the last six years, Smart Environmental grew from a small operation to a forecast revenue of $100 million this financial year....
