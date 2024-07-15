Menu
The real cost of housing excuses

Sleeping in cars became a trend in 2016. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 15 Jul 2024
In 2018, it took a bit of driving around to find someone sleeping in their car. Back then, this problem occurring at scale was something relatively new. Things were bad on the housing front and getting worse.Find one I eventually did, parked at the back of Clendon Library in Manurewa, Auckland. Not too many people would react well to a journalist coming up to their car in the middle of the night to ask if this was where they were planning to sleep but thankfully this guy was happy to talk. Sleeping in a car wasn’t his...
