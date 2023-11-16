Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

The road not taken: congestion charging legislation

The road not taken: congestion charging legislation
The government policy statement on land transport ended up being very different from what was originally being worked on for Michael Wood. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 16 Nov 2023
Legislation enabling councils to implement congestion charging could have been introduced into the house by April 2023, according to a newly released indicative timeline.BusinessDesk requested six documents from the Ministry of Transport using the Official Information Act (OIA) in September 2022, but the request was largely rejected.Following a complaint to the ombudsman and an intervention by that office, the ministry released the five outstanding documents – which canvas a range of issues elevated to then-transport minister Michael Wood...
Business of Tech podcast: Parkable’s ramping up, will it outgrow NZ?
Technology

Business of Tech podcast: Parkable’s ramping up, will it outgrow NZ?

Parkable founder Toby Littin looks ahead as the company gains steam worldwide.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Property

Aluminium leaching into Tiwai Pt reserve '440 times' above limit

Environment Southland now wants a 'whole-of-site' regulatory approach.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Aluminium leaching into Tiwai Pt reserve '440 times' above limit
Media

NZME’s investor day: what we learned

NZME is becoming a digital business.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
NZME’s investor day: what we learned

More Infrastructure

Infratil’s CDC said to be seeking bigger banking facility
Infrastructure

Infratil’s CDC said to be seeking bigger banking facility

Infratil will report its first-half earnings on Thursday.  

Staff reporters 14 Nov 2023
AT wants to start pre-congestion charging work now
Infrastructure

AT wants to start pre-congestion charging work now

Wayne Brown wants a scheme in place well before 2026.

Oliver Lewis 14 Nov 2023
Freightways acquires First Global Logistics
Infrastructure

Freightways acquires First Global Logistics

The company wants a presence in the e-commerce parcel space, CEO says.

Oliver Lewis 14 Nov 2023
Eliminating rubbish the best way to cut needless costs
Infrastructure

Sue Coutts: Eliminating rubbish the best way to cut needless costs

We could easily cut the $1.5b we spend each year on managing our rubbish and recycling.

Sue Coutts 14 Nov 2023