Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

There's money in muck: How much councils spend getting rid of rubbish

There's money in muck: How much councils spend getting rid of rubbish
How much do councils spend on getting rid of rubbish? (Image: NZME)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Tue, 25 Jul 2023
In the second part of BusinessDesk's Waste is Money series, we look at where the ratepayers' waste money goes. Read part one here.Councils around the country accounting for 65% of NZ's population fork out more than $226m each year to collect, process, recycle and dispose of its residents’ rubbish, a BusinessDesk analysis reveals.  Almost three-quarters of that money, or $160m, goes to foreign-owned businesses, including joint ventures they are part of.  Waste Management earns by far the most ratepayer...
China’s top leaders likely to disappoint on big bang stimulus
Bloomberg

China’s top leaders likely to disappoint on big bang stimulus

The July Politburo meeting is likely to signal more fiscal and monetary aid.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Media

AI ad agency launches for SMEs

The advertising agency will run largely automated marketing and advertising campaigns. 

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
AI ad agency launches for SMEs
Policy

Cracking down on land covenants could make things worse

Sometimes monopolies are good – think of patents.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Cracking down on land covenants could make things worse

More Infrastructure

Auckland harbour crossing decision delayed
Infrastructure

Auckland harbour crossing decision delayed

David Parker is still coming up to speed on his new portfolio. 

Oliver Lewis 24 Jul 2023
Simplicity Living ramps up build-to-rent programme
Infrastructure

Simplicity Living ramps up build-to-rent programme

The developer has a pipeline of 1,000 homes either built, under way or planned.

Oliver Lewis 24 Jul 2023
Napier Port reinstates full-year guidance
Infrastructure

Napier Port reinstates full-year guidance

The port has lower expectations, due to the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle. 

Staff reporters 20 Jul 2023
Delaying science hub would have squandered 'once in a generation' opportunity
Infrastructure

Delaying science hub would have squandered 'once in a generation' opportunity

Treasury wanted the Wellington science hub delayed until a full business case was made.

Greg Hurrell 20 Jul 2023