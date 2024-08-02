Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Toll roads no silver bullet for transport funding difficulties

Toll roads no silver bullet for transport funding difficulties
To toll, or not to toll Penlink – that's the question for Transport Minister Simeon Brown. (Image: NZTA)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 02 Aug 2024
Tolling is likely to recover less than a quarter of the cost of most new roading projects, a new report from the Infrastructure Commission suggests.The coalition Government has said it will accept every recommendation from the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) to toll new roads, although Transport Minister Simeon Brown has yet to reaffirm a decision by the previous Government to toll Penlink, which connects State Highway 1 north of Auckland to the Whangaparaoa Peninsula.In that case, NZTA wants to charge motorists ($2 to travel end-to-end at...
ComCom to consult Australian regulators on impact of ANZ bond probe
Finance

ComCom to consult Australian regulators on impact of ANZ bond probe

The final report from ComCom's market study will be released later this month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Technology

Microsoft outages show need for digital diversity

While outages may be inevitable, tech diversity can mitigate their impact.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Microsoft outages show need for digital diversity
Economy

Jobless rate must surprise to trigger August OCR cut

Economists expect the 2Q unemployment rate to be 4.7%.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Jobless rate must surprise to trigger August OCR cut

More Infrastructure

Queenstown throws out affordable housing levy
Infrastructure

Queenstown throws out affordable housing levy

The resort town would have been the first area in NZ to impose a charge on developers.

Maria Slade 5:00am
Northport appeals rejected expansion consent
Infrastructure

Northport appeals rejected expansion consent

Hearings panel declined expansion plans despite 'economic and social benefits'. 

Oliver Lewis 31 Jul 2024
Ferry upgrade bid for Beachlands rejected on 'affordability' grounds
Infrastructure

Ferry upgrade bid for Beachlands rejected on 'affordability' grounds

Ferry service improvements are needed for development backed by NZ Super Fund.

Oliver Lewis 31 Jul 2024
Reopening Marsden Point oil refinery report due by end of 2024
Infrastructure

Reopening Marsden Point oil refinery report due by end of 2024

Minister Shane Jones is again erroneously blaming the last Government for closure.

Oliver Lewis 30 Jul 2024