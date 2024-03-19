Menu
Toll Tales: a cross-country journey through toll road controversies

National promised to review a planned toll of the under construction Penlink. (Image: NZTA)
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 19 Mar 2024
Australian investment manager Magellan once referred to toll roads as the “kings of infrastructure” because of how solid the returns from them were. Now, the New South Wales government seems to be considering regicide, just as New Zealand moves to embrace more tolls. The NZ government is championing more tolls for roads to help echo the big infrastructure investment seen in Australia, but an interim report from a NSW inquiry into their use has attacked how much people are having to spend.Meanwhile, transport minister Simeo...
China starts $6.4b power transmission and storage project
Bloomberg

China installed record amounts of solar panels and wind turbines last year.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Markets

Chorus invests in datacentres to lift ‘non-regulated revenue’

Datacentres in old telco exchanges fill a niche for super-local cloud infrastructure.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Technology

Uber to pay $293.1m to settle lawsuit from Australian taxi drivers

Uber has faced numerous legal challenges around the world.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
The rise of solar power needs financing
Infrastructure

More household solar would drive electrification.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
'Scope, scope': The mantra behind Auckland Transport's $23m bet
Infrastructure

'Scope, scope': The mantra behind Auckland Transport's $23m bet

Sometimes the key to blowouts is simple: order less, pay the right price and move fast.

Dileepa Fonseka 18 Mar 2024
Christchurch buses sitting on $17m central city site
Infrastructure

Christchurch buses sitting on $17m central city site

CCHL has considered a range of options for the 2.7 hectare city site.

Oliver Lewis 18 Mar 2024
NZ needs 125,000 homes in 5 years to keep up with migration
Infrastructure

NZ needs 125,000 homes in 5 years to keep up with migration

For every 1,000 people, there are about 50 fewer homes in Auckland than elsewhere.

Staff reporters 15 Mar 2024