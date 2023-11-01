Menu
Transmission Gully builder sues Waka Kotahi

The initial budget for Transmission Gully was $850m. It cost hundreds of millions of dollars more. (Image: Waka Kotahi)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 01 Nov 2023
The builder that constructed the Transmission Gully motorway is suing the transport agency over the controversial project, which remains incomplete.Court documents obtained by BusinessDesk show CPB Contractors and HEB Construction, which formed a joint venture to build the road, have lodged a statement of claim in the high court at Wellington against the transport agency, Waka Kotahi, and Wellington Gateway Partnership.The gateway partnership, a consortium of contractors and financiers, won the contract to build the road under a public-private...
Mitre 10’s mega IT project sends it deeper into the red
The costly IT project hit already squeezed margins.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
David Chaplin: Hobson, Jarden wake up wealth management

The noise of the rumoured Hobson and Jarden deals is waking up the street.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Economic data downpour to continue

Domestic and international data is raining down this week.

Ella Somers 5:00am
$14b of Christchurch properties at risk from sea level rise
$14b of Christchurch properties at risk from sea level rise

The council says it can't afford to buy out properties for managed retreat.

Oliver Lewis 31 Oct 2023
Nokia cutbacks no threat to NZ 5G rollout
Nokia cutbacks no threat to NZ 5G rollout

Global telcos have been overhauling their operations in the face of soft demand.

Paul McBeth 30 Oct 2023
Rau Paenga rejects $696m cost for Christchurch pool
Rau Paenga rejects $696m cost for Christchurch pool

The crown entity concedes finishing the project by the end of 2024 will be challenging.

Oliver Lewis 27 Oct 2023
CPB seeks to suspend Christchurch pool build
CPB seeks to suspend Christchurch pool build

The contractor says its relationship with Rau Paenga has 'entirely broken down'.

Oliver Lewis 27 Oct 2023