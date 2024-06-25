Menu
Treasury turns to KPMG principal for ferry advice

The grounding of the Aratere highlighted the need for new ferries. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 25 Jun 2024
Treasury has shoulder-tapped an experienced infrastructure professional to assist with advice around possible new Interislander ferries.Issues with the existing fleet were brought to the fore again over the weekend when Aratere, on a freight-only sailing out of Picton, lost steering and ran aground in the Marlborough Sounds.No one was injured and minimal damage has been discovered so far, but the incident – which comes after the Kaitaki lost power and drifted towards the Wellington coast last year – served to highlight the risks ass...
More Infrastructure

Auckland harbour crossing plan racks up $36m
Infrastructure Exclusive

Auckland harbour crossing plan racks up $36m

More than 34 contractors have been paid on the city-shaping project.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
KiwiRail chair to retire, board to be ‘refreshed’
Infrastructure

KiwiRail chair to retire, board to be ‘refreshed’

KiwiRail board chair David McLean will retire at the end of July.Finance Minister Nicola Willis announced McLean’s retirement on Sunday, saying it was unrelated to the Aratere incident.KiwiRail’s Interislander Aratere ferry ran aground in Picton Harbour on Friday. It was refloate...

Staff reporters 24 Jun 2024
Counting cones cost: transport minister warns of 'infestation'
Infrastructure

Counting cones cost: transport minister warns of 'infestation'

Simeon Brown says NZTA will start counting traffic management costs from September.

Oliver Lewis 21 Jun 2024
Analysts downgrade Channel Infrastructure
Infrastructure

Analysts downgrade Channel Infrastructure

The move follows BP's selling its stake.

Ian Llewellyn 21 Jun 2024