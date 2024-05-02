Menu
Two highway PPPs cost $226m a year

The Transmission Gully motorway north of Wellington was built through some challenging terrain. (Image: NZTA)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 02 May 2024
New Zealand will pay more than $5 billion for two highways constructed under the public-private partnership model through to 2048, with average annual payments of around $226 million a year.The average yearly payment (what we’re paying for both roads) is roughly a seventh of the mid-range estimate for how much the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) can spend on state highway improvements in 2024/25, according to the draft government policy statement on land transport.With the coalition government seemingly in favour of public-private partnerships...
