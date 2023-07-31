Menu
Waka Kotahi chips in $2.5m for Christchurch MRT

An artist's impression used in the indicative mass rapid transit business case for Christchurch. (Image: Waka Kotahi)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 31 Jul 2023
The transport agency, Waka Kotahi, has committed $2.5 million for preparatory works to advance mass rapid transit plans in Christchurch.The Waka Kotahi board endorsed an indicative business case for the project on July 6, a spokeswoman said.The $2.5m was approved to develop the mass rapid transit (MRT) project ahead of a future bid to fund a detailed business case, she added.The relevant councils in the Greater Christchurch area have all endorsed the indicative business case, which details a 22-kilometre route connecting Belfast and Hornby via...
