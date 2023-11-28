Menu
Infrastructure

Waste is Money: What we learned

BusinessDesk explored rubbish money in a series of 20 articles. (Image: NZME)
Cécile Meier
Tue, 28 Nov 2023
In April, I set about investigating the $1.5 billion New Zealand rubbish industry. I wanted to know why Aotearoa has such a poor waste record compared to other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries and whether the businesses making money out of muck were contributing to the status quo. My initial pitch was for eight articles – I ended up spending seven months knee-deep in the glamorous world of rubbish, writing a total of 20 articles.  Big and small players The project started with a d...
Investors see interest-rate cuts coming soon, recession or not
World

Investors see interest-rate cuts coming soon, recession or not

Recent data has fuelled bets that cuts could come under a variety of circumstances.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

Reinstating tax 'loophole' will salvage rental market, industry says

The swearing in of a new government has had an overnight impact on auction sales.

Brent Melville 5:00am
CPB Contractors sought appeal in Christchurch pool blowout saga
Infrastructure

CPB Contractors sought appeal in Christchurch pool blowout saga

Justice Geoffrey Venning dismissed the appeal.

Victoria Young 27 Nov 2023
CCHL chair: Christchurch can't afford to carry 'underperforming' businesses
Infrastructure

CCHL chair: Christchurch can't afford to carry 'underperforming' businesses

The council is reviewing the company.

Riley Kennedy 27 Nov 2023
Check-in for negotiations, check-out with a coalition
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Check-in for negotiations, check-out with a coalition

Auckland hotels have been doing well out of deal-making to form the new government.

Dileepa Fonseka 20 Nov 2023
Active over algorithm: Milford Asset's human touch wins top Research IP fund manager of year
Finance

Active over algorithm: Milford Asset's human touch wins top Research IP fund manager of year

Machines down, Milford up – at least regarding fund manager of the year.

Dileepa Fonseka 17 Nov 2023