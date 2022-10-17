See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Infrastructure

Watercare to stop spending money on 'doomed proposal' – Brown

Brent Melville

Brent Melville
Mon, 17 Oct 2022

Watercare to stop spending money on 'doomed proposal' – Brown
Margaret Devlin told to abandon three waters plans. (Image: Watercare)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 17 Oct 2022
RELATED
Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has advised the council-controlled organisation, Watercare, to halt work on the government's three waters programme.The new mayor's edict follows legal challenges to the planned reform of water infrastructure assets for storm, rain and drinking water by several local councils.In a letter to Watercare chair Margaret Devlin, with a similar version copied into Auckland chief executive Jim Stabback, Brown said the three waters proposal had been opposed by both the former mayor and governing body and that it was op...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
NZ market braces for key CPI data
Ella Somers | Mon, 17 Oct 2022

Has inflation peaked? Tomorrow's inflation figures will tell.

Policy
Ryman to cut care beds in new villages by up to two-thirds
Jenny Ruth | Mon, 17 Oct 2022

Ryman said its decision to reduce care beds is a direct response to government underfunding of aged care. 

Primary Sector
Fonterra to spend $1b to trim 30% from carbon emissions by 2030
Staff reporters | Mon, 17 Oct 2022

The dairy co-op will maintain and report on its sustainable debt tools as it aims to hit net-zero carbon by 2050.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security

Many employees fail to recognise or value the importance of cyber security, even though they themselves pose the biggest risks to digital security.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.