Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Watercare warns of price hikes, infrastructure delays

Watercare warns of price hikes, infrastructure delays
The Parnell sinkhole shows how badly Auckland's water infrastructure needs upgrading. (Image: Watercare)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 10 Nov 2023
In lieu of a sustainable funding model, Auckland water services provider Watercare is warning of significant pricing hikes from next July.National, the senior coalition partner in the incoming government, has promised to repeal the Water Services Entities Act, which the previous Labour-led government passed to create 10 new water entities to own and operate water services infrastructure.Under the law, the establishment date for the combined Northland and Auckland water entity was July 1 2024.The intent of creating the new entities was to provid...
Xero adds deep global expertise, ends painful job cuts
Markets

Xero adds deep global expertise, ends painful job cuts

Xero adds former Uber and Square execs as it aims to boost product uptake.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Finance

Business lending ‘incredibly competitive’, says BNZ chief

BNZ has been adding people in its pursuit of business banking.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Business lending ‘incredibly competitive’, says BNZ chief
Finance

Fonterra plant closures might be on the cards

There will certainly be 'discussions'.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Fonterra plant closures might be on the cards

More Infrastructure

Wellington council to consult public on airport sale
Infrastructure

Wellington council to consult public on airport sale

Council fears its portfolio needs diversification.

Staff reporters 09 Nov 2023
Scarbro directors front $300k for employees
Economy

Scarbro directors front $300k for employees

The large Auckland builder collapsed in April with five active projects.

Staff reporters 08 Nov 2023
Cimic, Apollo exit Ventia in $260m deal
Infrastructure

Cimic, Apollo exit Ventia in $260m deal

Dual-listed Ventia holds the contract to maintain Transmission Gully.

Oliver Lewis 07 Nov 2023
Ports await Interislander funding decision
Infrastructure

Ports await Interislander funding decision

Ports in Wellington and Picton are waiting for KiwiRail to lock down funding.

Oliver Lewis 07 Nov 2023