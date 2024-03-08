Menu
Wayne Brown confident 25.8% water hikes can be reduced

Watercare is forecasting significant increases in capital expenditure. (Image: Watercare)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 08 Mar 2024
Auckland mayor Wayne Brown doesn’t support a proposal to increase water user charges by 25.8% and believes a solution to avoid the hikes will be in place by June.If negotiations with the government to achieve balance-sheet separation for Watercare aren't successful, Brown suggests the scale of its capital works programme could be pared back to avoid the worst of the increases. “Probably they can justify doing all these works, but if we haven’t got the money for it I’ll just stop them,” he told BusinessDesk...
Uranium firms revive forgotten mines as price of nuclear fuel soars
Energy

Uranium has been used as an energy source for more than six decades.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Technology

Temu’s push into America pays off big time for Meta and Google

The e-commerce platform spent nearly US$2b at Meta and was a top advertiser at Google.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Policy

Navigating the new fast-track

It is full steam ahead for the National-led government’s fast-track approvals bill.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
