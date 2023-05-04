Menu
'We let the people of Wellington down': KiwiRail chair

KiwiRail's single track evaluation car is more than 40 years old. (Image: KiwiRail)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 04 May 2023
KiwiRail’s bosses have apologised – yet again – for avoidable disruption to the Wellington passenger rail network.Chief executive Peter Reidy, chief operating officer David Gordon and chair David McLean appeared before the transport and infrastructure select committee on Thursday to answer questions about the failure, which resulted in an internal review and a rapid review commissioned by the government to look at whether KiwiRail is appropriately focused on the delivery of commuter services.Last week, Greater Wellington regio...
New home consents fall 7.9% in the March 2023 year
Property

A rise in multi-unit home consents has failed to offset a fall in standalone consents.

Staff reporters 12:20pm
Retail

Briscoe Group's managing director says there will be huge discounts – and he doesn't do redundancies.

Ella Somers 11:50am
Finance

BNZ notches up more profit growth on fatter margin

BNZ continued to grow lending in the latest half. 

Paul McBeth 11:13am
