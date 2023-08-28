Menu
What will come from the Mainzeal demolition?

The key players. (Image: Greg Bowker/NZME)
Paul McBeth
Mon, 28 Aug 2023
As the dust settles on the latest doorstop judgment from the failed Mainzeal construction group, minds turn to what comes next. Celebrations for the liquidators, Andrew Bethell and Andrew McKay of BDO, and litigation funder LPF will be short as they work out a strategy to extract the $39.8 million, plus what they estimate to be a further $20.9m of interest accrued over the past decade. The bulk of that will sit with Richard Yan, whose flimsy assurances on behalf of the China-based parent China Pacific left him the most culpable for th...
Dead on Arrival? Labour's media lifeline
Markets Analysis

Dead on Arrival? Labour's media lifeline

NZ news media need to plan for a self-sufficient future.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Primary Sector

Ravensdown ekes out a profit as high costs bite

In the 12 months to May 31, its net profit before tax was $429,000. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Ravensdown ekes out a profit as high costs bite
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Smoking the infrastructure pipeline

Another day, another infrastructure blow-out. When will we call in the experts?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
More Infrastructure

Volumes down, profit up for Port of Tauranga
Infrastructure

Volumes down, profit up for Port of Tauranga

Results buoyed by positive first half and residual shipping congestion.

Brent Melville 25 Aug 2023
Mainzeal directors saddled with $39.8m penalty plus interest
Infrastructure

Mainzeal directors saddled with $39.8m penalty plus interest

The penalty also has interest on top.

Paul McBeth 25 Aug 2023
City Rail Link: lessons for light rail
Infrastructure

City Rail Link: lessons for light rail

A review of the project has found lessons for other planned megaprojects.

Oliver Lewis 25 Aug 2023