Whoopsie has Woodend Bypass project reapplying for fast-track

A map of the Woodend Bypass planned as part of the B2P roading project. (Image: NZTA)

A legislative error has forced the New Zealand Transport Agency to reapply for fast-track approval for the Belfast to Pegasus motorway and the Woodend Bypass. NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has confirmed the North Canterbury motorway project, one of the “Roads of National Significance”, was withdrawn from the fast-track process in November after it became clear the application would not be accepted. This was “owing to technical issues around the project description in Schedule 2 of the Fast-track Approvals Ac...