Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Will Fletcher’s Gib face more competition?

Will Fletcher’s Gib face more competition?
Jarden’s Grant Swanepoel said competitors would’ve moved in a long time ago if they could. (Image: Supplied)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Wed, 07 Dec 2022
It isn’t news that Fletcher Building’s Winstone Wallboards dominates the plasterboard market in New Zealand – we even call the product by the Fletcher brand, Gib.But the Commerce Commission’s report on the residential building supplies market lists a long line of other distributors – Winstone is the only manufacturer – that collectively have never had more than about 5% of the market.Elephant Plasterboard, which distributes that brand of Thai-manufactured product, has been operating in the NZ market for more...
Tourism

Hobbiton's hobbit holes up for grabs at $10 per night via Airbnb

The famous movie set and home to hobbits will be available to book – for a limited time only.

Brent Melville 10:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Are you smarter than our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Public sector

Underfunded and fragmented public science sector in for a shakeup

The government plans to align New Zealand's public research sector with national priorities

Greg Hurrell 6:00am

More Infrastructure

Finance

Non-banks fear Deposit Takers Bill will kill them

More than 150,000 New Zealanders have deposits with a group of non-banks.

Staff reporters 10:00am
Economy

Construction activity strength surprises

Westpac had been forecasting a 1.1% rise in construction activity – it was 3.8%

Ian Llewellyn 06 Dec 2022
Infrastructure

Fletcher axes volume rebates

The commerce commission wants to know if the rebates breach the Commerce Act. 

Rebecca Howard 06 Dec 2022
Infrastructure

ComCom wants competition built into regulatory system

The government says it will take action to increase competition. 

Rebecca Howard 06 Dec 2022