Infrastructure

Will light rail go the way of Michael Wood’s Auckland airport shares?

Auckland Light Rail CEO Tommy Parker, transport minister Michael Wood and ALR project director Tom Ireland at the first drill site for the project. (Image: ALR)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Thu, 22 Jun 2023
When prime minister Chris Hipkins was throwing policies on the bonfire, Michael Wood reportedly clutched to light rail like it was an Auckland airport share certificate.  Yes, Michael Wood will probably go down in history as an MP unusually obsessed with investing in the New Zealand stock exchange, but in the times before all of that, he was also well-known for being abnormally attached to something else: tunnelled light rail in Auckland. People close to the project have reported Wood was constantly asking for project updates and kept...
Jarden shaves 23% off Seeka target price
Markets

Analysts are also worried about a deteriorating balance sheet.

Staff reporters 11:50am
Infrastructure

Ports of Auckland review nears completion

A process to look at selling an operating lease for the port is progressing quickly.

Oliver Lewis 11:06am
Finance

Issues over Jenny Craig branding stalled deals to save company

The company entered liquidation earlier this month.

Riley Kennedy 11:00am
Infrastructure

A process to look at selling an operating lease for the port is progressing quickly.

Oliver Lewis 11:06am
Infrastructure Free Exclusive

Generator is set to develop a new building in Wynyard Quarter, to open in mid-2025.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 10:35am
Infrastructure

The mayor wants to introduce a local bill to give Auckland the power to set parking fines.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Infrastructure

The mayor has "insisted" on greater consideration of a cheaper surface option.

Oliver Lewis 21 Jun 2023