Infrastructure

Xero's Singh Cassidy pulls classic new CEO move

Xero's Singh Cassidy pulls classic new CEO move
New CEO Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, left, will broaden Xero's focus from growth to growth plus profits. (Image: Supplied)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Fri, 10 Mar 2023
It’s a classic move from a new chief executive: search all the company’s closets, ferret out all the skeletons and cobwebs you can find and deal to them.At a cost of up to $75 million, Xero’s new CEO Sukhinder Singh Cassidy has decided to cut staff numbers by about 15% by eliminating between 700 and 800 roles and to exit the cloud-based lending platform Waddle, which Xero bought in 2020.Xero shares were trading at A$86.015 (NZ$92.80) mid-afternoon in Australia – the shares trade only on the ASX – up A$7.395, or 9.4...
Markets

Unsettled NZ market sheds 1%

The prospect of more interest rate rises unsettled investors.

Graham Skellern 6:21pm
Law & Regulation

Disciplinary hearing against CTV building-linked engineer

The man whose firm designed the CTV building will appear before a disciplinary hearing in August.

Oliver Lewis 3:56pm
Politics

Christchurch bus upgrade gets $78m from government

Michael Wood aims to halve the delivery time of a massive bus overhaul.

Oliver Lewis 3:00pm

More Infrastructure

Infrastructure

Downer's acting chair becomes permanent

The infrastructure provider has appointed Mark Menhinnitt as chair.

Oliver Lewis 9:25am
Finance

Ryman retail bookbuild clears at 25c premium

The retail component of the $902 million capital raising was about $360m.

Staff reporters 9:20am
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Retirement villages, cash flow and disclosure

Neither Summerset nor Ryman are able to pay their dividends out of free cash flow.

Jenny Ruth 08 Mar 2023
Infrastructure

Pattrick Smellie: Is bi-partisan support for RMA reform breaking down?

Environment minister David Parker's five year effort to reform the RMA is hitting big enough obstacles at select committee to throw the reform timetable into doubt.

Pattrick Smellie 07 Mar 2023