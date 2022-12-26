Best of BusinessDesk: Behind the NZ Mormon church's millions

The church takes a tithe from its members, 10% of followers’ pre-tax income. (Image: Emily Beever)

This story was a joint winner at the 2022 NZ Shareholders’ Association Awards, in the feature writing category. Huge investment portfolio The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) has amassed a huge property investment portfolio in New Zealand, but former senior leaders are questioning its motivations. We investigate why, as one of them claims, even church members “would be better off to donate to any other charity”. BusinessDesk has agreed not to name two former bishops who have provid...