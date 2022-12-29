Menu
Best of BusinessDesk: gone in six months
CCHL chief executive Tim Boyd lasted just six months in the job before resigning. (Image: CCHL)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 29 Dec 2022
Oliver Lewis won Business News Journalist of the year at the NZSA Award 2022.  The chief executive who abruptly departed from the Christchurch council-owned company that controls assets worth more than $5 billion has had millions of dollars in damages awarded against him by United States courts, BusinessDesk has learned.Tim Boyd resigned from Christchurch City Holdings Limited (CCHL) last week, a week after the resignations of the longstanding board chair and another director.  He started in the role barely six months ago, leaving his...
Liquidators can't get hold of Aubade Global Resources directors

The company was put into liquidation in December.

Riley Kennedy 6:00am
Peter Griffin: The best tech books and newsletters of the year

Peter Griffin shares his top five newsletters and tech books.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
‘Crappiest fountain’ a Wellington jewel for 53 years

The water feature doesn’t quite work the way its designer intended any longer, but it’s still loved.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am

