Best of BusinessDesk: gone in six months

CCHL chief executive Tim Boyd lasted just six months in the job before resigning. (Image: CCHL)

Oliver Lewis won Business News Journalist of the year at the NZSA Award 2022. The chief executive who abruptly departed from the Christchurch council-owned company that controls assets worth more than $5 billion has had millions of dollars in damages awarded against him by United States courts, BusinessDesk has learned.Tim Boyd resigned from Christchurch City Holdings Limited (CCHL) last week, a week after the resignations of the longstanding board chair and another director. He started in the role barely six months ago, leaving his...