MSD's 'precautionary' check on former staffer, ex-CCHL boss Tim Boyd

Thu, 15 Sep 2022

Before he got his CEO gig in Christchurch, Tim Boyd worked as a contractor at MSD. (Image: CCHL)
The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) is undertaking a review of work carried out by Tim Boyd while he was at MSD following an investigation by BusinessDesk into his sudden departure as head of Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL) last week. MSD said the review was precautionary. There is no suggestion the work carried out by Boyd is at fault. BusinessDesk revealed this week that Boyd, the outgoing chief executive of CCHL who resigned abruptly last week after just six months, has had millions of dollars in damages awarded against...

