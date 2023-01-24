Menu
The firms that supplied NZ with critical antivirus gear during covid

NZ bought more than 100 million RAT tests to try to curb the spread of the virus. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Murray Jones
Tue, 24 Jan 2023
During the numerous covid waves and variants, the government faced criticism for its lack of preparedness and slow reactions when it came to procuring essential tests and personal protective equipment (PPE). Its decision to pay Deloitte to deliver a new Immunisation Register was also excoriated by then Orion Health CEO Ian McCrae, who labelled it as “a waste of $60 million or more in the name of covid”.Scrutiny of public health procurement isn’t straightforward – a recent BusinessDesk analysis found that the sector...
Mercury exec Julia Jack jumps ship to Kiwibank

The veteran marketing executive helped Mercury whittle down its multibrand operation.

Staff reporters 10:10am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Ian Powell: Smoke signals: the capers of the pro-vapers

Good public health measures are in direct conflict with the interests of Big Tobacco.

Ian Powell 9:09am

