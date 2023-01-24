The firms that supplied NZ with critical antivirus gear during covid

NZ bought more than 100 million RAT tests to try to curb the spread of the virus. (Image: BusinessDesk)

During the numerous covid waves and variants, the government faced criticism for its lack of preparedness and slow reactions when it came to procuring essential tests and personal protective equipment (PPE). Its decision to pay Deloitte to deliver a new Immunisation Register was also excoriated by then Orion Health CEO Ian McCrae, who labelled it as “a waste of $60 million or more in the name of covid”.Scrutiny of public health procurement isn’t straightforward – a recent BusinessDesk analysis found that the sector...