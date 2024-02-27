Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Investigations

Business of Education: Ministry's consulting bill surges by 450%

Business of Education: Ministry's consulting bill surges by 450%
Education minister Erica Stanford would not be interviewed on the ministry's consulting spend. (Image: NZME)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Tue, 27 Feb 2024
The Ministry of Education’s consulting bill has surged 450% since 2019, new data reveals. Figures released under the Official Information Act (OIA) list the ministry’s spending over the past five years with 24 “tier 1” consulting firms, including Deloitte, Beca and KPMG.  The government classifies consultants across three tiers based on capacity, capability and value. Tier 1 firms are the largest. The ministry spent $23 million on tier 1 consultants in the year to June 2023, about five times more than its...
QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, February 27
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, February 27

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

Wild ride in store for the New Zealand dollar

A rate hike would likely give the New Zealand dollar a big lift. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Wild ride in store for the New Zealand dollar
Infrastructure

Herne Bay park lease should be approved – panel

Ali Williams and others don't like it, but Watercare needs Salisbury Reserve.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Herne Bay park lease should be approved – panel

More Investigations

We investigate the Business of Education
Investigations

We investigate the Business of Education

The detail on BusinessDesk’s latest investigative series.

Victoria Young 5:00am
Parochialism stifling health IT innovation, official says
Infrastructure

Parochialism stifling health IT innovation, official says

NZ tech solutions 'won't scale and add cost and complexity'.

Cécile Meier 22 Feb 2024
Wellington housing panel members have millions in undeclared property interests
Investigations Exclusive

Wellington housing panel members have millions in undeclared property interests

Critics have called for more transparency from those making key decisions for capital.

Murray Jones and Dileepa Fonseka 21 Feb 2024
Health IT project Hira set to deliver after reset
Services

Health IT project Hira set to deliver after reset

Rumours and discontent are brewing about Hira.

Cécile Meier 21 Feb 2024