Investigations

CEO pay continues to grow, but at a slower pace

New Zealand's CEOs got a smaller pay rise last year.
Murray Jones
Thu, 04 Apr 2024
A chief executive of a top New Zealand stock exchange-listed company made 32 times the average NZ worker in 2023, a BusinessDesk/Herald survey reveals.According to our executive pay survey, the average CEO salary was $2.23 million for the 2023 financial year, a 3.6% increase from 2022, which covers 52 companies listed on the NZ stock exchange (NZX).Women CEOs earned $15.85m, constituting 13% of the $117m of remuneration covered by our survey. This year’s growth in pay represents a slowdown after a 15% rise in 2022, although a new rec...
