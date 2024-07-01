Menu
Daycare dollars: who's winning and losing?

Daycare chains are booming despite rising costs, teacher shortages and funding issues. (Image: NZME)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Mon, 01 Jul 2024
Zack Newman
Zack Newman
Mon, 01 Jul 2024
In the first of a two-part investigation into Early Childhood Education (ECE), BusinessDesk examines the sector’s winners and losers. The second part will examine potential solutions to level the playing field.A record number of ECE services closed last year.Rising costs, staffing shortages and inadequate government funding are plaguing the sector. Public health experts warn overcrowded centres will cause long-term harm to children’s health. Parent fees keep increasing.  The ECE sector is in crisis, but not all operators are af...
Independent costings needed for tough political decisions
Economy

Independent costings needed for tough political decisions

The time is now for an Independent Fiscal Institution.

Cameron Bagrie 7:40am
Technology Free

Business of Tech: Unpacking 2degrees' Shaping Business 2024

Three business leaders speak on the major insights survey in this sponsored episode.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 5:00am
Business of Tech: Unpacking 2degrees' Shaping Business 2024
Policy

Three Waters replacement opens fresh wounds

There are fears the new regime will create 'orphan' councils.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Three Waters replacement opens fresh wounds

The whistleblower and the bank
Finance Investigation

The whistleblower and the bank

ERA finds BNZ's protected-disclosures regime was confusing. 

Victoria Young 26 Jun 2024
The concerns raised about the Doshis’ ECE empire
Investigations

The concerns raised about the Doshis’ ECE empire

Then it collapsed.

Riley Kennedy 06 Jun 2024
NZDF's $182m IT upgrade beset by delays and challenges
Technology Exclusive

NZDF's $182m IT upgrade beset by delays and challenges

A shift to the cloud and improved connectivity were meant to be in place by 2021.

Cécile Meier 05 Jun 2024
Supercharging social housing
Politics Business of social housing

Supercharging social housing

Is this the moment to bring together social housing and social investment?

Nikitin Sallee 09 May 2024