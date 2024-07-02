Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Investigations

ECE sector 'at a turning point'

ECE sector 'at a turning point'
ECE investor Mark Finlay says the sector is still attractive. (Image: NZME)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Tue, 02 Jul 2024
The Early Childhood Education (ECE) sector is in crisis, but not every operator is affected similarly. In the second of a two-part investigation, BusinessDesk looks at potential solutions. Read part one here. Mark Finlay knows a thing or two about the business of ECE. The former All Black founded the Lollipops Educare Group in the early 2000s, which built 50 centres over a decade. In 2014, the Evolve Education Group purchased Lollipops and other ECE businesses listed on the New Zealand Exchange (NZX). Evolve faced...
Tech industry wants to lock up nuclear power for AI
Technology

Tech industry wants to lock up nuclear power for AI

The largest tech companies are looking to buy nuclear power directly from plants.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Infrastructure

StraitNZ wants 'level playing field' for Cook Strait services

The private operator has soaked up extra demand since the Aratere grounded.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
StraitNZ wants 'level playing field' for Cook Strait services
Opinion

Paul McBeth: Has ArborGen finally crossed the Rubicon?

Long-suffering shareholders might be dubious about the emerging green shoots.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Has ArborGen finally crossed the Rubicon?

More Investigations

Daycare dollars: who's winning and losing?
Investigations Business of Education

Daycare dollars: who's winning and losing?

The ECE sector is in crisis, but not all operators are affected in the same way.

Cécile Meier and Zack Newman 01 Jul 2024
The whistleblower and the bank
Finance Investigation

The whistleblower and the bank

ERA finds BNZ's protected-disclosures regime was confusing. 

Victoria Young 26 Jun 2024
The concerns raised about the Doshis’ ECE empire
Investigations

The concerns raised about the Doshis’ ECE empire

Then it collapsed.

Riley Kennedy 06 Jun 2024
NZDF's $182m IT upgrade beset by delays and challenges
Technology Exclusive

NZDF's $182m IT upgrade beset by delays and challenges

A shift to the cloud and improved connectivity were meant to be in place by 2021.

Cécile Meier 05 Jun 2024