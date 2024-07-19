Menu
NZDF spends $1.35m on IT planning workshops

NZDF's digital team is holding quarterly meetings. (Image: Getty)
Cécile Meier
Fri, 19 Jul 2024
New Zealand Defence Force says it stands by its digital team spending $1.35 million on 19 two-day workshops at Wellington venues since 2019.According to data released under the Official Information Act, each quarterly event cost, on average, $71,000 – about half the total catering spending for the entire Inland Revenue Department (IRD) in the past financial year.An insider, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the spending was a “staggering waste of public money”. A large portion of the costs were for venue hire,...
Property

Former Serepisos property on the block again

The Miramar site is being sold by receivers less than two years after its mortgagee sale.

Maria Slade 5:00am
Former Serepisos property on the block again
Politics

NZ's climate change ambassador resigns

Kay Harrison resigns amid govt climate policy announcements.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
NZ's climate change ambassador resigns

