NZX50 Carbon Insight: which sector performed best?

Emissions are falling – but is it by enough? (Image: NZME)
Murray Jones
Murray Jones
Wed, 01 Nov 2023
Publicly listed companies are under pressure to reduce their emissions from their board, investors and customers, but how big is the problem? And which sectors are reducing the quickest?The NZX50 contributes an equivalent to 58% of New Zealand’s total annual carbon emissions (tCO2e).Within that, Fonterra’s emissions are the equivalent of 35% of the nation’s 74.3 million tonnes of emissions as of June 30 this year. Other listed dairy companies – a2 Milk and Synlait – emitted 1.6m tonnes of CO2e in their most re...
Mitre 10’s mega IT project sends it deeper into the red
Retail

Mitre 10’s mega IT project sends it deeper into the red

The costly IT project hit already squeezed margins.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion

David Chaplin: Hobson, Jarden wake up wealth management

The noise of the rumoured Hobson and Jarden deals is waking up the street.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Hobson, Jarden wake up wealth management
Infrastructure

Transmission Gully builder sues Waka Kotahi

CPB and HEB are suing the transport agency over the over-budget, unfinished road.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Transmission Gully builder sues Waka Kotahi

More Investigations

NZX50 Carbon Insight: What the data tells us
Markets

NZX50 Carbon Insight: What the data tells us

The output of the index’s emissions is not equally shared.

Murray Jones 31 Oct 2023
Relentless lobbying delayed recycling policy
Environment

Relentless lobbying delayed recycling policy

The cost-of-living argument used to put the policy on ice came straight from lobbyists.

Cécile Meier 30 Oct 2023
Bullying claims emerge at F&P Healthcare
Markets Exclusive

Bullying claims emerge at F&P Healthcare

Engineer claims harassment from a major NZX-listed employer. 

Victoria Young 25 Oct 2023
The Hughes culture: 'command and control'
Investigations Peter's Principles

The Hughes culture: 'command and control'

The first in a two-part story on public service commissioner Peter Hughes.

Nikitin Sallee 04 Oct 2023