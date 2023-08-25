Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Investigations

'Own it, fix it, learn from it'

'Own it, fix it, learn from it'
Iona Holsted was named as making "entirely unfounded" suggestions that distracted from helping abuse survivors. (Image: Royal Commission on Abuse in Care)
Nikitin Sallee
Nikitin Sallee
Fri, 25 Aug 2023
Should a public servant named as making “entirely unfounded” suggestions about the lawyer representing survivors of abuse in state care be leading the government’s response to their claims? This is the second in a series of articles exploring the state of New Zealand’s public service, including the career and legacy of public service commissioner Peter Hughes.  At first look, it was among the most abject apologies in the recent history of NZ’s public service.“What happened to those who were abused i...
City Rail Link: lessons for light rail
Infrastructure

City Rail Link: lessons for light rail

A review of the project has found lessons for other planned megaprojects.

Oliver Lewis 6:00am
Finance

Kiwibank senses opportunity as Aussies slow down

Kiwibank wants to show it's open for business.

5:00am
Kiwibank senses opportunity as Aussies slow down
Business Advice Free

The lingering employment headache of covid-19

Missed steps in the termination process come at an employer’s peril, and cost.

Bronwyn Heenan 5:00am
The lingering employment headache of covid-19

More Investigations

Public service locks in CEOs to 2026 election and beyond
Editor's Picks Peter's Principles

Public service locks in CEOs to 2026 election and beyond

Six public service chief executives have been reappointed until the year 2027.

Nikitin Sallee 24 Aug 2023
Talley’s safety systems to be monitored for two years
Law & Regulation

Talley’s safety systems to be monitored for two years

Former cop Mike Bush is to chair a governance assurance board.

Victoria Young 22 Aug 2023
The $17,000 club: bargain lobbying fee or good corporate citizenship?
Markets Exclusive

The $17,000 club: bargain lobbying fee or good corporate citizenship?

The Corporate Taxpayers Group met with Inland Revenue officials 40 times in 2022.

Murray Jones 16 Aug 2023
Health agency's 'excessive' comms team unlikely to be reduced by much
Health Exclusive

Health agency's 'excessive' comms team unlikely to be reduced by much

A third of Te Whatu Ora's 154-strong comms team earns more than $100,000 annually.

Cécile Meier 15 Aug 2023