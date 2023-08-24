Menu
Public service locks in CEOs to 2026 election and beyond

Peter Hughes has cited political neutrality as a reason for extending chief executives' contracts. (Image: NZME)
Nikitin Sallee
Thu, 24 Aug 2023
The terms of several public service chief executives have been renewed in ways that raise questions about merit-based appointments and political neutrality. This is the first in a series of articles exploring the state of New Zealand’s public service, including the career and legacy of public service commissioner Peter Hughes.Months before their contracts were due to expire, six public service chief executives were reappointed until 2027 – beyond this year’s election and the next – with the Public Service Commission...
Kiwibank profit leaps by a third to a record
Finance

Kiwibank profit leaps by a third to a record

The state-owned lender is still open to lending.

Paul McBeth 9:45am
Markets

Auckland airport net profit tumbles, while first dividend in three years takes off

The airport's 2023 net profit was down 77% on the 2022 year and down 90.7% on 2021.

Ella Somers 9:45am
Markets

Genesis revenue and emissions both fall amid record renewable generation

Thermal generation from the Huntly power station fell to record lows in 2023.

Staff reporters 9:43am
Talley’s safety systems to be monitored for two years
Law & Regulation

Talley’s safety systems to be monitored for two years

Former cop Mike Bush is to chair a governance assurance board.

Victoria Young 22 Aug 2023
The $17,000 club: bargain lobbying fee or good corporate citizenship?
Markets Exclusive

The $17,000 club: bargain lobbying fee or good corporate citizenship?

The Corporate Taxpayers Group met with Inland Revenue officials 40 times in 2022.

Murray Jones 16 Aug 2023
Health agency's 'excessive' comms team unlikely to be reduced by much
Health Exclusive

Health agency's 'excessive' comms team unlikely to be reduced by much

A third of Te Whatu Ora's 154-strong comms team earns more than $100,000 annually.

Cécile Meier 15 Aug 2023
Rubbish industry warning over rise in cowboy operators
Infrastructure Waste is Money

Rubbish industry warning over rise in cowboy operators

Waste will find its way to the cheapest destination, industry members say.

Cécile Meier 09 Aug 2023