Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Investigations

Revealed: The scale of school projects waiting to be built

Revealed: The scale of school projects waiting to be built
Education minister Erica Stanford launched an inquiry into school property this year. (Image: NZME)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Thu, 04 Apr 2024
Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Thu, 04 Apr 2024
As the government begins an inquiry into school buildings, BusinessDesk can reveal the number and scale of projects under construction or due to start.The list, released under the Official Information Act, shows that about 260 projects are in various stages of construction, while about 90 projects had funding approved and are due to begin this year or next.The government has yet to release the list of 350 school projects it will review as part of its inquiry, but it has said all projects reviewed are in the pre-construction stage. This would in...
Jason Paris reflects on one year of One NZ
Technology Free Business of Tech podcast

Jason Paris reflects on one year of One NZ

It's been a rough year, so how has One NZ held out?

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Primary Sector

Synlait's dilemma: how many farmers want out?

Analysts warn Synlait may have to pay up to keep farmers on board as others hit the exit.

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Synlait's dilemma: how many farmers want out?
Property

It's official: water tanks are 'very unlikely' to burst into flames

Building and construction regulator took 18 months to reach decision.

Brent Melville 5:00am
It's official: water tanks are 'very unlikely' to burst into flames

More Investigations

CEO pay continues to grow, but at a slower pace
Investigations

CEO pay continues to grow, but at a slower pace

New Zealand's pay disparity is less extreme than the UK and US.

Murray Jones 5:00am
Surplus requirements: how NZ universities try to turn a profit
Investigations

Surplus requirements: how NZ universities try to turn a profit

The student-to-staff ratio is the key driver of profitability, according to experts.

Murray Jones 28 Mar 2024
Surplus requirements: how NZ universities make their money
Investigations

Surplus requirements: how NZ universities make their money

Universities have limited autonomy for revenue generation.

Murray Jones 27 Mar 2024
The battle for structured literacy funding
Investigations

The battle for structured literacy funding

The term 'structured literacy' is beset with trademark issues.

Cécile Meier 12 Mar 2024