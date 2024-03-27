Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Investigations

Surplus requirements: how NZ universities make their money

Surplus requirements: how NZ universities make their money
Many changes to universities' incomes depend on decision that tertiary education and skills minister Penny Simmonds can take. (Image: NZME)
Murray Jones
Murray Jones
Wed, 27 Mar 2024
As BusinessDesk reported earlier this year, the university sector was projected to record a deficit for the first time in 2023. Another is predicted for 2024. Many individual universities recorded an underlying deficit in 2022, which was masked sector-wide by the $98 million surplus of The University of Auckland.In this two-part series, we take a look at the institutions’ balance sheets over the past decade and ask: where does the funding come from, how is it being spent, and what can be done to get the sector back into the...
QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, March 27
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, March 27

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

Now for the main course: Savor to serve up a profit

Auckland restaurant group also negotiates new banking deal.

Brent Melville 8:30am
Now for the main course: Savor to serve up a profit
Policy

Business of Government: job cut spillovers, more Nats are back and more ...

Our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Business of Government: job cut spillovers, more Nats are back and more ...

More Investigations

The battle for structured literacy funding
Investigations

The battle for structured literacy funding

The term 'structured literacy' is beset with trademark issues.

Cécile Meier 12 Mar 2024
Business of Education: Ministry's consulting bill surges by 450%
Editor's Picks

Business of Education: Ministry's consulting bill surges by 450%

Beca took in $15m in the past five years, while PwC took $13m and KPMG $7.7m.

Cécile Meier 27 Feb 2024
We investigate the Business of Education
Investigations

We investigate the Business of Education

The detail on BusinessDesk’s latest investigative series.

Victoria Young 27 Feb 2024
Parochialism stifling health IT innovation, official says
Infrastructure

Parochialism stifling health IT innovation, official says

NZ tech solutions 'won't scale and add cost and complexity'.

Cécile Meier 22 Feb 2024