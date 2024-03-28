Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Investigations

Surplus requirements: how NZ universities try to turn a profit

Surplus requirements: how NZ universities try to turn a profit
Massey University vice-chancellor Jan Thomas controversially decided to end engineering courses. (Image: NZME)
Murray Jones
Murray Jones
Thu, 28 Mar 2024
Universities are predicting they will achieve a surplus again in 2025 – a return to form after an average annual surplus of $146 million from 2018 to 2022 is set to be punctuated with two years of projected deficits.This is mainly dependent on cuts to spending on staff, which represents 55% of universities’ total expenditure, according to the Tertiary Education Commission’s (TEC) chief executive, Tim Fowler. Totalling $2.4 billion in the year ending Dec 31 2022, employment expenditure has increased by $523m since 2012, a...
QuiznessDesk: Thursday, March 28
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Thursday, March 28

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

Synlait seeking help from major shareholder for $130m debt

Synlait enters trading halt as it needs more time to come up with cash.

Rebecca Stevenson 8:54am
Synlait seeking help from major shareholder for $130m debt
Technology Free Business of Tech podcast

Finance is changing fast, whether big banks like it or not

How NZ's financial services sector stagnated and what can be done about it.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Finance is changing fast, whether big banks like it or not

More Investigations

Surplus requirements: how NZ universities make their money
Investigations

Surplus requirements: how NZ universities make their money

Universities have limited autonomy for revenue generation.

Murray Jones 27 Mar 2024
The battle for structured literacy funding
Investigations

The battle for structured literacy funding

The term 'structured literacy' is beset with trademark issues.

Cécile Meier 12 Mar 2024
Business of Education: Ministry's consulting bill surges by 450%
Editor's Picks

Business of Education: Ministry's consulting bill surges by 450%

Beca took in $15m in the past five years, while PwC took $13m and KPMG $7.7m.

Cécile Meier 27 Feb 2024
We investigate the Business of Education
Investigations

We investigate the Business of Education

The detail on BusinessDesk’s latest investigative series.

Victoria Young 27 Feb 2024