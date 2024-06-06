Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Investigations

The concerns govt agencies raised about the Doshis’ ECE empire

The concerns govt agencies raised about the Doshis’ ECE empire
Rahul and Bhavini Doshi are now bankrupt. (Image: Facebook)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 06 Jun 2024
On February 12 last year, Bhavini Doshi posted a photo on social media that asked, “What’s the headline of your 2023?”“Bhavini proves what she’s made of!” it said.Three weeks later, receivers were appointed to her and her husband, Rahul Doshi’s, nationwide early childcare education (ECE) business Rainbow Corner Group of Companies.Then the headlines were: “Rainbow Corner owes creditors nearly $20m.”BusinessDesk’s inquiries show several official agencies, including the Tertiary Education...
QuiznessDesk: Thursday June 6
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Thursday June 6

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Policy

Callaghan eyes private capital after Science City canned

Callaghan says innovation hubs benefit from a mix of private and public investment.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Callaghan eyes private capital after Science City canned
Infrastructure

Golf course for sale as resort plans founder

Plans to turn the Pegasus golf club into a resort have stalled due to lack of funds.

Maria Slade 5:00am
Golf course for sale as resort plans founder

More Investigations

NZDF's $182m IT upgrade beset by delays and challenges
Technology Exclusive

NZDF's $182m IT upgrade beset by delays and challenges

A shift to the cloud and improved connectivity were meant to be in place by 2021.

Cécile Meier 05 Jun 2024
Supercharging social housing
Politics Business of social housing

Supercharging social housing

Is this the moment to bring together social housing and social investment?

Nikitin Sallee 09 May 2024
A billion for buses: where MOE money goes
Transport

A billion for buses: where MOE money goes

Student transport is one of the Ministry of Education's biggest external costs.

Murray Jones 17 Apr 2024
'Valley of death': Connecting uni research with the private sector
Services

'Valley of death': Connecting uni research with the private sector

Commercialisation of schemes losing battle for resources to other university functions.

Andrea Malcolm 10 Apr 2024