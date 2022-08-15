See full details
Construction boom drives NZ Steel bounceback

Staff reporters
Mon, 15 Aug 2022

Australian steel producer Bluescope is expecting another strong result from its New Zealand Steel operations in this financial year, although high coal costs may make it “moderately lower” than the A$256.6 million ($283.5m) operating earnings for the latest financial year.The company’s NZ and Pacific Islands segment produced underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of A$1516m in the previous financial year, to June 30, 2021.The 2022 financial year result was produced on “robust dem...

Markets FREE
Contact Energy kicks off earnings season
Staff reporters | Mon, 15 Aug 2022

Contact Energy kicked off earnings season today, telling shareholders its annual profit had dipped 2.6% from 2021, and a $300 million investment into a new geothermal power station is on the way.

Transport
Aucklanders must get out of cars, onto public transport, says emissions plan
Oliver Lewis | Mon, 15 Aug 2022

Auckland council has unveiled its pathway to reduced transport emissions.

Law & Regulation
Address climate change now, supreme court told
Victoria Young | Mon, 15 Aug 2022

Fonterra, Genesis and others face climate change activist Mike Smith.

