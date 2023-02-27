Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s how to approach the share market while the economy is down. Hosted by Frances Cook.

There’s an old saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market.

When the share market is going up, up, up, it’s easy to get sucked into the hype and assume that you’re the one making brilliant investing decisions. When actually you’re just in a positive part of the cycle.

However, bull markets, where the money is easy, eventually end.

Now things are looking a little curlier. Businesses aren’t having a good time, so shares and stocks are down.

Recession is looming on the horizon, there’s a cost of living crisis, and some investors are thinking, maybe this isn’t for me after all.

So what do you do at times like this?

For the latest podcast, I talked to Victoria Harris from The Curve.

