Here's something that makes my investor heart happy – for the first time, there are more people invested in shares than term deposits, and most New Zealanders over 18 have at least one investment.

That's information from the Financial Markets Authority's 2022 Investor Confidence research, and it means more people are taking the opportunity to build their wealth and financial security.

Wonderful.

There is a fly in the ointment though.

Now that the market is falling and showing an unpleasant amount of red on the books, many of these new investors are feeling stomach-churning worry any time they log in to check on their money.

It's one thing to know that the market goes down from time to time, but it's entirely different when you actually experience it. Especially if it's the first time you've been through it.

For the latest podcast, I talked to Tammy Peyper, Investor Capability Manager for the FMA.

