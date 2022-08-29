Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's part two of listener questions about KiwiSaver. Hosted by Frances Cook.





KiwiSaver has to be one of the areas where people send me the most questions, and for good reason.

It’s easy to build up a big chunk of cash in there, and the pressure is on to make sure that you’re handling it right.

So I put the call out for people to send me their burning KiwiSaver questions, and I was flooded with your queries.

In part one, we talked about everything from whether KiwiSaver is worth it, how to pick the right fund, and why on earth your balance has been bouncing around so much lately.

Now, on to part two – how much should you put into KiwiSaver, what happens if you die or get divorced, and can the government be trusted with your money?

For this podcast, I talked to Dr Claire Matthews, associate professor from Massey Business School.

