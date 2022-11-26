Crypto cockroaches flee the contagion: but where?

FTX set up in the Bahamas, which is known for its lack of regulation. We know how that worked out. (Image: Getty)

The collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has left the financial markets reeling.It’s a massive fall from grace from what was once the darling of the crypto world.It has left crypto investors nervously looking around, wondering who’s next and how much the contagion will spread.We call it the ‘cockroach theory’ in financial markets. If you see one cockroach there must be hundreds, if not thousands, elsewhere …Some commentators are even calling this the end of crypto, claiming that the industry will never be a...