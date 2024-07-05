Menu
ECE investment funds grow despite sector crisis

PMG general manager investments Daniel Lem says ECE property is a long-term investment. (Image: NZME)
Cécile Meier
Fri, 05 Jul 2024
Investment funds into early childhood education are thriving despite rising costs, staff shortages and inadequate government funding plaguing the sector. While small services struggle to stay afloat, a BusinessDesk investigation found that large daycare chains are expanding, sometimes with the backing of investment funds. Milford Private Equity has shares in the growing early childhood education (ECE) chain New Shoots as part of its investments. PMG’s direct childcare fund, which started in 2017, has continued to generate g...
