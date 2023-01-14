Get on top of your money

Menu
Start the year with a fresh perspective on your finances. (Image: Getty)
Lynda Moore
Lynda Moore
Sat, 14 Jan 2023
The start of the year is a great time to do a stocktake of your money habits and reset your behaviours.Here are my tips to get on top of your finances for 2023, so you don't feel as if you’re going without.Know your numbers. Start here! You don’t know what's coming or going until you sit down and have a good look. You can do this on a piece of paper or a spreadsheet or get fancy and use an app like PocketSmith. Track your spending and income over a few weeks and don't forget monthly and yearly payments. This will gi...
