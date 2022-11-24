Menu
Here comes the pain

Here comes the pain
The road to success means more pain in the short term. (Image: Getty)
Frances Cook
Frances Cook
Thu, 24 Nov 2022
If you think people are squealing about the cost of living now, just wait. It’s about to get much worse. While the Reserve Bank has been steadily yanking interest rates upwards this year, many of us have been comfortably insulated from the pain, until now. New Zealanders love a good one or two-year fixed mortgage. Those mortgages are coming up for renewal now – just as the Reserve Bank makes its steepest increase yet, an eye-watering 0.75%. It’s the highest single increase since the Official Cash Rate (OCR)...
Law & Regulation

Limited liability for councils over climate warnings

There's been pushback from landowners over the publishing of climate risks.

Ian Llewellyn 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Oceania shares fall on slow sales

The retirement village operator’s debt rose $126.8 million in six months.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am

More Investments

Investments Free

Cooking the Books: from near-death to financial independence

Frances discusses how life priorities can change after a brush with death.

Frances Cook 21 Nov 2022
Investments Free

My partner wants the mortgage paid off, I disagree

There are ways to have a life while also paying your home loan off faster.

Frances Cook 19 Nov 2022
News in Brief

Smartshares wins fund manager of the year

The index fund provider won the award over two active fund manager finalists.

Dan Brunskill 17 Nov 2022
KiwiSaver

KiwiSavers have 'irrational' fear of switching

New Zealanders were told not to swap investments during the market crash.

Dan Brunskill 16 Nov 2022