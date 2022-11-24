Here comes the pain

The road to success means more pain in the short term. (Image: Getty)

If you think people are squealing about the cost of living now, just wait. It’s about to get much worse. While the Reserve Bank has been steadily yanking interest rates upwards this year, many of us have been comfortably insulated from the pain, until now. New Zealanders love a good one or two-year fixed mortgage. Those mortgages are coming up for renewal now – just as the Reserve Bank makes its steepest increase yet, an eye-watering 0.75%. It’s the highest single increase since the Official Cash Rate (OCR)...