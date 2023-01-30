Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Investments

Hey, Boomers: Lifetime keeps your decumulation dream alive

Hey, Boomers: Lifetime keeps your decumulation dream alive
Lifetime now has an ageing member base smack-bang in the retirement income target zone. (Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Mon, 30 Jan 2023
People are living longer in New Zealand, so annuities should sell themselves. But few people know about them.With an annuity, you make a lump-sum payment and, in return, get a regular income in retirement for life. Annuities help supplement NZ Super, so retirees know they'll be getting a reliable set payment.In 2015, the Retirement Income Group, founded by NZ financial services veteran, Ralph Stewart, saw a gap in the market and set up a product that offered a more flexible take on the annuity problem. Sold as Lifetime Retirement Incom...
Investments sponsored by
Founded in 1992, PMG's proven success through multiple economic cycles means they are one of the most established property funds management companies in New Zealand.
Energy

Gas bodies merge for united voice

The Gas Association and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association are to merge and become GasNZ.

Ian Llewellyn 5:30am
Opinion

Suze Wilson: Where’s Mr Fix-It when you need him?

An academic analysis of the Auckland mayor's leadership shows he fell short.

Suze Wilson 5:00am

The washup: The economic cost of Auckland’s floods

What will the cost of Auckland's floods be?

Staff reporters 5:00am

More Investments

Investments Free

Cooking the Books: what are the best options for DIY NZ share investors in 2023?

How to figure out which online platform to invest through.

Frances Cook 5:00am
Investments Free

Frances Cook: Money Answers: should I stop putting money into my KiwiSaver?

The key strategy at times like this is spreading your money around, writes Frances Cook.

Frances Cook 28 Jan 2023
Public sector

Ngāpuhi settlement fund to accelerate investments

The fund's second anniversary is just around the corner.

Paul McBeth 27 Jan 2023
Opinion

Paul McBeth: The legacy of David Ross and Bernie Madoff

New Zealand should look after victims of Ponzi schemes better. 

Paul McBeth 26 Jan 2023